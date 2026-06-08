Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Plays hero in win Sunday

McGonigle went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three total RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

McGonigle provided Detroit's first run of the game in the fourth inning on a solo home run, which was his fourth of the season. The rookie infielder then played hero with a walkoff, two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to erase a 4-3 deficit. While the Tigers are scuffling at 27-39, McGonigle has been a bright spot with a .291/.394/.426 slash line through his first 63 games at the MLB level, and Sunday's walkoff was also his first in the majors.