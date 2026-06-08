Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Plays hero in win Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McGonigle went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three total RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

McGonigle provided Detroit's first run of the game in the fourth inning on a solo home run, which was his fourth of the season. The rookie infielder then played hero with a walkoff, two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to erase a 4-3 deficit. While the Tigers are scuffling at 27-39, McGonigle has been a bright spot with a .291/.394/.426 slash line through his first 63 games at the MLB level, and Sunday's walkoff was also his first in the majors.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!