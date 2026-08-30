McGonigle went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, McGonigle ripped a deep drive into the left-center field gap that actually bounced over the fence but counted as only a single in a walk-off scenario. The 22-year-old has slowed down at the plate in August, batting .240 (24-for-100) over 25 games with four homers, one steal, 16 runs and 18 RBI, but McGonigle remains the favorite to take home the AL Rookie of the Year Award at season's end.