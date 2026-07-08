Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Reaches three times in win

McGonigle went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

McGonigle has started July on a positive note with three multi-hit performances in five games so far this month. It's more of the same for the rookie infielder, who is having an outstanding debut season with a .287/.398/.423 slash line across 88 contests overall. McGonigle's excellent on-base skills have made him an easy choice as Detroit's primary leadoff hitter, and the 21-year-old has been a driving force of the team's offense.