Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Reaches three times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McGonigle went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

McGonigle has started July on a positive note with three multi-hit performances in five games so far this month. It's more of the same for the rookie infielder, who is having an outstanding debut season with a .287/.398/.423 slash line across 88 contests overall. McGonigle's excellent on-base skills have made him an easy choice as Detroit's primary leadoff hitter, and the 21-year-old has been a driving force of the team's offense.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!