Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Tallies two hits, two RBI in win

McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

As he's done all season, McGonigle helped set the table for the Tigers as the leadoff man, and he managed to extend his hitting streak to eight games in the process. The likely American League Rookie of the Year frontrunner is now slashing .285/.393/.431, and he's only struck out 42 times across 75 contests. McGonigle's ability to make consistent contact at the plate should help him avoid any prolonged slumps moving forward and keep his fantasy value elevated.