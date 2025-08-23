Tigers' Kevin Newman: Inks MiLB deal with DET
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers signed Newman to a minor-league contract Saturday and assigned him to Triple-A Toledo, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Newman was released by the Angels on Aug. 2, and he's finally found a new home. His time with the Tigers will begin at the Triple-A level. The 31-year-old slashed .202/.209/.272 in 116 plate appearances. However, Newman's calling card is his defense.
