Tigers' Kevin Newman: Lands minor-league deal with Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newman agreed to a minor-league contract Saturday with the Tigers and was assigned to Triple-A Toledo, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After being released by the Angels on Aug. 2, Newman has finally found a new home. The 31-year-old slashed .202/.209/.272 in 116 plate appearances in the majors this season.
More News
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Swats second homer in win•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Slugs first homer of season•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Reinstated from paternity leave•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Back in action Sunday•