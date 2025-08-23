default-cbs-image
Newman agreed to a minor-league contract Saturday with the Tigers and was assigned to Triple-A Toledo, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After being released by the Angels on Aug. 2, Newman has finally found a new home. The 31-year-old slashed .202/.209/.272 in 116 plate appearances in the majors this season.

