Tigers' Kingston Liniak: First pick of fourth round

The Tigers have selected Liniak with the 105th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Liniak is one of the top prospects from the talent-laden southern California area, and he does a bit of everything well. His top traits are mainly on the defensive side, but they should be good enough to help him stick in center field, which he may need to do given questions about his power.

