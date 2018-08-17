Tigers' Kody Clemens: Heads to High-A

Clemens was called up to High-A Lakeland on Friday.

Clemens earned the promotion after hitting a solid .302/.387/.477 in 41 games with Low-A Western Michigan. As a bat-first second baseman, Clemens will have to keep hitting in order to keep climbing the levels, but he's done what he can so far in his brief professional career.

