Clemens went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Clemens put the Tigers ahead for good with his sixth-inning blast off Arizona reliever Joe Mantiply. This was Clemens' first major-league homer in 16 contests. The 26-year-old has hit .139 with five RBI and four runs scored while posting a 3:10 BB:K in 40 plate appearances. He hasn't hit enough to command regular playing time, instead serving as a depth option around the infield since the Tigers' outfield is in better health than it was when he was first summoned to the majors May 30.