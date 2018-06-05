Tigers' Kody Clemens: Lands with Tigers at pick 79

The Tigers have selected Clemens with the 79th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Perhaps the most talented of Roger Clemens' four sons, Kody could be a bat-first second baseman. At 22 years old, he is one of the older players likely to get taken in the first handful of rounds. This may allow the Tigers to go slightly over slot on some earlier picks. His defense won't be great at the keystone and the bat probably won't play at first base or left field, so he will really need to hit.