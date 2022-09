Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday's loss to the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 26-year-old has started only two games in September and will now head to the minors with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) returning from the injured list. Clemens has struggled in his first taste of the big leagues this year with a .150/.205/.299 slash line in 50 games.