Tigers' Kody Clemens: Slated for extended run at Double-A
Clemens could start at High-A Lakeland but spend the majority of the year at Double-A Erie when play is able to resume, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Clemens looked good in big-league camp and hit .333 in Grapefruit League action, so he's a player to watch this year. It of course remains to be seen when play will resume and what the minor-league schedule will look like this season. The 23-year-old finished his 2019 campaign by playing in 13 games for the SeaWolves and was expected to get an extended run there in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Interesting backups to remember
Who are some players who find themselves on the outside looking in? Here are 10 who bear watching.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What if no minor-league season?
How are prospect call-ups handled if there's no minor-league season? Is there still hope for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Urquidy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Who rises and who falls? Scott White and 11 others try to weigh their present against their...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.