Clemens could start at High-A Lakeland but spend the majority of the year at Double-A Erie when play is able to resume, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Clemens looked good in big-league camp and hit .333 in Grapefruit League action, so he's a player to watch this year. It of course remains to be seen when play will resume and what the minor-league schedule will look like this season. The 23-year-old finished his 2019 campaign by playing in 13 games for the SeaWolves and was expected to get an extended run there in 2020.