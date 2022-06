Clemens is starting in left field and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Clemens made his MLB debut at second base, but this will now be his third start in left field. The 26-year-old's versatility is important, especially with the Tigers currently missing outfielders Robbie Grossman (neck), Austin Meadows (illness) and Victor Reyes (quadriceps). Clemens will likely see his role shrink once some of those other players start to return.