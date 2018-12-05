Eaves agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training with the Tigers.

Eaves is unlikely to make the big-league roster after spending a majority of this past season at the Double-A level. He did earn a promotion to Triple-A Toledo in late July but hit just .160/.232/.240 with four RBI and 21 strikeouts in 22 games with the Mud Hens.

