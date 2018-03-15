Tigers' Kody Eaves: Sent to minors
Eaves was reassigned to the minor leagues Thursday, Evan Woodberry of MLive.com reports.
Eaves went 4-for-15 with three walks and one extra-base hit through 12 spring training games. After being sent down to the minors, he figures to start the regular season at Triple-A Toledo.
