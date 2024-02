Ingram was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday.

The move corresponds with Detroit claiming TJ Hopkins off waivers. Ingram himself was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Feb. 5 after being DFA'd by the Angels the week prior. The left-hander spent most of his time last season between Double-A and Triple-A, though he did pitch 5.1 innings across five games with the Angels and accrued an 8.44 ERA and a 7:5 K:BB.