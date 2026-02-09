The Tigers signed Pilkington to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Pilkington elected free agency last week after being booted off the Nationals' 40-man roster and has quickly latched on with a new organization. The southpaw put up a 4.45 ERA and 34:17 K:BB over 28.1 innings with Washington last season and is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Toledo bullpen to begin the 2026 season.