The Tigers acquired Finnegan from the Nationals on Thursday in exchange for Josh Randall and R.J. Sales, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Finnegan has notched 20 saves for the Nationals this season, collecting a 4.38 ERA and 32:14 K:BB over 39 innings along the way. He is unlikely to unseat Will Vest as the Tigers' primary closer option, but Finnegan will give manager A.J. Hinch another late-inning option. With Finnegan no longer around, Jose Ferrer could be the current favorite for saves in the Nationals' bullpen.