Finnegan earned a perfect four-out save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies. He recorded one strikeout.

Finnegan was summoned to relieve presumed closer Will Vest with a runner on and two outs in the eighth after Vest surrendered two runs in the frame. The 32-year-old shut the door from there, retiring the side in the ninth to notch his first save with the Tigers. Finnegan is now 21-for-27 in save chances this season while sporting a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 40.1 innings. He clearly remains in the mix for saves in Detroit, especially if Vest continues to be deployed in earlier high-leverage spots.