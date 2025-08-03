Tigers' Kyle Finnegan: Earns first save with new club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnegan earned a perfect four-out save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies. He recorded one strikeout.
Finnegan was summoned to relieve presumed closer Will Vest with a runner on and two outs in the eighth after Vest surrendered two runs in the frame. The 32-year-old shut the door from there, retiring the side in the ninth to notch his first save with the Tigers. Finnegan is now 21-for-27 in save chances this season while sporting a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 40.1 innings. He clearly remains in the mix for saves in Detroit, especially if Vest continues to be deployed in earlier high-leverage spots.
