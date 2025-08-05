Tigers' Kyle Finnegan: Notches second save with Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnegan picked up the save in Monday's 6-3 win against Minnesota, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.
Finnegan worked around a one-out single by Royce Lewis to tally his 22nd save of the season. Despite not pitching since Saturday, Will Vest did not appear in this contest; however, he tossed 29 pitches across Friday and Saturday. Finnegan appears to have pulled ahead Vest as the primary saves option in Detroit, but the situation remains fluid given manager A.J. Hinch's proclivity to mix and match relievers based on matchups. In 41.1 total innings, Finnegan owns a 4.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB while converting 22-of-28 save chances.
