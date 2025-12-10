Finnegan signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After turning in a 4.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 39 innings with the Nationals, Finnegan became dominant on the mound once he moved from Washington to Detroit at the trade deadline, posting a 1.50 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with a 23:4 K:BB in 18 regular-season innings with the Tigers. He'll now officially stay put in the Motor City for the 2026 campaign and figures to remain in the mix for saves along with Will Vest.