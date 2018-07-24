Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Done for season after breaking foot
Funkhouser broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and will require surgery, shutting him down for the season.
The injury occured when the the young righty turned his ankle on an uneven sidewalk while walking home from a game. Funkhouser had just reached Triple-A Toledo, making two starts at that level after posting a solid 3.74 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Erie. The injury will cost the 24-year-old some development time, but lower-body injuries tend to have less of a lingering effect than arm injuries for pitchers, so Funkhouser should be good to go next season. He'll likely begin the year with Toledo and could push for a mid-season promotion if he pitches well at that level.
