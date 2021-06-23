Funkhouser (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Tuesday against the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and a walk with no strikeouts.

Funkhouser was the first Detroit reliever to enter the game, taking over in the fifth inning for starter Tarik Skubal, then working through the sixth. The righty allowed four earned runs while retiring just one batter on Thursday, but putting aside that blowup, he's been pretty good lately, with only two earned runs allowed in his other nine appearances this month. Funkhouser now has a 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17 strikeouts across 22.2 innings this season.