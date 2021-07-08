Funkhouser (3-0) earned the win in relief Wednesday against the Rangers after tossing two scoreless innings, walking one and fanning two.

Funkhouser has three wins this season and all of them have come over his last six outings, but perhaps more importantly, he extended his streak of scoreless relief appearances to seven. Funkhouser had a rough 7.27 ERA across 17.1 innings last season in his MLB debut but has been much better in 2021, and he continues to earn a more prominent role out of the bullpen thanks to his current 2.59 ERA across 31.1 frames.