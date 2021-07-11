Funkhouser started and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings but didn't factor into the decision Saturday in the Tigers' 9-4 loss to the Twins. He scattered two hits and a walk while striking out two in the 51-pitch outing.

Due to their heavy schedule of late, the Tigers elected to deploy a six-man rotation this week, which allowed Funkhouser to pick up his second start of the season. Since Funkhouser had tossed two innings out of the bullpen two days earlier and had maxed out at 36 pitches over his previous 23 appearances on the season, his workload was predictably limited Saturday. Funkhouser doesn't look like he'll be in line for a long-term stay in the rotation, though he could be a candidate to pick up another spot start before the end of the month since the Tigers are opening their second-half schedule with six games in a five-day stretch.