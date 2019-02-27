Funkhouser (foot) is listed among the Tigers' available pitchers for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game Wednesday versus the Yankees, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The broken foot Funkhouser suffered in late July ended his 2018 campaign prematurely and denied him of a potential September callup to the Tigers. Now back to full strength following surgery, Funkhouser will likely be assigned to Triple-A Toledo at the conclusion of camp and should be near the top of the Tigers' short list for a promotion if the team requires another arm in the rotation.