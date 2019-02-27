Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Likely to make spring debut
Funkhouser (foot) is listed among the Tigers' available pitchers for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game Wednesday versus the Yankees, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The broken foot Funkhouser suffered in late July ended his 2018 campaign prematurely and denied him of a potential September callup to the Tigers. Now back to full strength following surgery, Funkhouser will likely be assigned to Triple-A Toledo at the conclusion of camp and should be near the top of the Tigers' short list for a promotion if the team requires another arm in the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...