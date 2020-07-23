The Tigers recalled Funkhouser from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2016, Funkhouser will be up with the big club for the first time in his career after a slow, but steady climb through the Tigers' farm system. Funkhouser has worked exclusively as a starter during his minor-league career, but he's expected to work in long relief initially with Dario Agrazal positioned to begin the season as the club's fifth starter.
More News
-
Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Lands on temporary inactive list•
-
Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Back from MiLB IL•
-
Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Lands on MiLB injured list•