Funkhouser was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
The right-hander allowed three runs over two innings through two spring appearances and will begin the season in the minors. Funkhouser made his major-league debut for Detroit in 2020 and posted a 7.27 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB across 17.1 innings.
