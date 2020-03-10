Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Optioned to Triple-A
Funkhouser was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
He was a long shot to break camp with the big club after logging an 8.53 ERA in 18 starts at Triple-A a season ago. Funkhouser will serve as organizational pitching depth.
