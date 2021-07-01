Funkhouser (2-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief and earned the win in Game 1 against Cleveland on Wednesday. He struck out one.
Funkhouser had a rough 7.27 ERA across 17.1 innings last season in his MLB debut but has been much better in 2021. The righty now has a 3.04 ERA across 26.2 innings, and he's been able to snag a few wins out of the bullpen. Detroit has Gregory Soto and Jose Cisnero currently closing out games, but Funkhouser is likely earning himself a more prominent role in front of the co-closers.
