Funkhouser logged a scoreless inning in Monday's loss to Cleveland and now has a 1.42 ERA through his first five appearances of the season.

Funkhouser was recalled by the Tigers on May 6 and has pitched well across 6.2 innings, posting a strong 0.95 WHIP to go with the 1.42 ERA. It's of course a small sample size, and the 27-year-old struggled with a 7.27 ERA in his MLB debut last season, but the good run should at least let him stick in the Detroit bullpen for the time being.