Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Funkhouser was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This protects the 25-year-old righty from the Rule 5 draft. Funkhouser's below-average command and control was exposed at Triple-A, as he had a 65:54 K:BB in 63.1 innings (18 starts). The Tigers may keep developing him as a starting pitcher, but it seems like the bullpen is his most realistic long-term home. He probably wouldn't have much success, but he may get some starts in the majors this season.
