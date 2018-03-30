Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Ready for next step
Funkhouser is set to replace Franklin Perez (lat) in the rotation at Double-A Erie, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Funkhouser excelled during five starts with High-A Lakeland last year, posting a 1.72 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a 34:6 K:BB over 31.1 innings. The right-hander remains one of the best young arms in the Tigers' farm system but is highly unlikely to work all the way up to the major-league level in 2018. That said, if Funkhauser is able to continue an upward trajectory, he could be a name to keep an eye on for next season.
