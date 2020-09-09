Funkhouser was optioned to the Tigers' alternate training site Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Funkhouser made his big-league debut at the start of this season and had remained on the roster all year to this point, though he did very little with his opportunities. In 16.1 innings of relief, he posted a 6.06 ERA, a 1.71 WHIP and a 12:9 K:BB.

