Funkhouser struck out the side on 15 pitches over his lone inning of relief in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader.

Injuries continue to test the Tigers' rotation depth, but Funkhouser doesn't look as though he'll receive a look as a starter. After tossing 2.1 scoreless innings in the "opener" role in his final outing before the All-Star break, Funkhouser moved back into a traditional bullpen role Saturday, even though Game 1 starter Jose Urena exited after one inning with a groin issue that resulted in him moving to the injured list ahead of Game 2. Tyler Alexander, who started the second game of the twin bill, looks likely to fill Urena's future turns through the rotation, while Detroit is expected to call up Matt Manning from Triple-A Toledo to fill the fifth starter's role during the upcoming week.