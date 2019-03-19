Funkhouser was reassigned to minor-league camp on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Funkhouser gave up five runs through six innings of work in the Grapefruit League but also struck out seven hitters while displaying a fastball that hit 96 mph in his most recent outing Sunday. The 25-year-old will now likely turn his attention to the Triple-A level, and if Funkhouser pitches well there, he could make his MLB debut at some point this season for the rebuilding Tigers.

