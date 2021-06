Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Funkhouser will start in what will be a bullpen game Sunday against the White Sox, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers will role out a plethora of relief arms in the series finale, with Funkhouser slated to take the ball first. The right-hander's longest outing this season was 2.1 innings May 25, so he seems unlikely to pitch past the third inning Sunday.