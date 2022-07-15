Funkhouser (shoulder) had his throwing program shut down recently, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Funkhouser resumed mound work last week but recently experienced more pain and discomfort in his lat and shoulder areas. He'll see some specialists in the coming days and should have a better idea of his status afterward. The right-hander has been sidelined since the start of the regular season, and manager A.J. Hinch said that the right-hander's shutdown will likely be a "longer issue" after he visits with specialists, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.