Funkhouser didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while fanning one.

Funkhouser tossed his longest outing of the season and delivered some decent results, limiting the damage to just two baserunners before being lifted with one out left in the third inning. Expect him to return to his normal relief role, though he looked good enough here to believe he can work as an opener whenever the Tigers decide to have a bullpen game in the future.