Ryan was placed on waivers by the Tigers on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ryan was dropped from the Tigers' 40-man roster after posting a 4.96 ERA in 48 relief appearances with Triple-A Toledo and a similarly underwhelming 7.94 ERA in his 5.2 innings of April big-league relief. He'll need to improve upon his 12.7 percent minor-league walk rate if he hopes to make his way back to the majors.