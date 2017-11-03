Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Put on waivers
Ryan was placed on waivers by the Tigers on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ryan was dropped from the Tigers' 40-man roster after posting a 4.96 ERA in 48 relief appearances with Triple-A Toledo and a similarly underwhelming 7.94 ERA in his 5.2 innings of April big-league relief. He'll need to improve upon his 12.7 percent minor-league walk rate if he hopes to make his way back to the majors.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...