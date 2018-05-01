Martin (hamstring) appeared as pinch runner in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Martin was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day Monday with slight hamstring tightness, though for the second straight day, the veteran outfielder at least entered the game. This bodes well for Martin's chances of reentering the starting lineup as soon as Tuesday, assuming he hasn't had any setbacks with the minor injury.

