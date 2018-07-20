Martin (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Friday

As expected, Martin will rejoin the Tigers as the second half of the 2018 season gets underway with a three-game set against the Red Sox. Martin spent three weeks on the DL recovering from a left hamstring injury but appears to be at full health following a trio of contests with Triple-A Toledo while on a rehab assignment. To make room on the active roster, Mikie Mahtook was sent down to the minors.

