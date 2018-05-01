Martin (hamstring) is leading off and playing center field Tuesday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Martin didn't start Monday's game due to hamstring tightness, but he was able to enter the contest as a pinch runner. This proved to be a good omen for the outfielder, as he'll now resume his normal perch atop the Detroit batting order. The 30-year-old is hitting .271 with four home runs and a stolen base this season.