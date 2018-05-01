Tigers' Leonys Martin: Back in action Tuesday
Martin (hamstring) is leading off and playing center field Tuesday against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Martin didn't start Monday's game due to hamstring tightness, but he was able to enter the contest as a pinch runner. This proved to be a good omen for the outfielder, as he'll now resume his normal perch atop the Detroit batting order. The 30-year-old is hitting .271 with four home runs and a stolen base this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Able to pinch run Monday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Battling slight hamstring tightness•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out again Monday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Picks up rest Sunday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Homers in both games Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...