Tigers' Leonys Martin: Battling slight hamstring tightness
Martin is dealing with slight hamstring tightness Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The minor injury explains why Martin has been out of the lineup for two straight games. He'll be available as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement Monday, though, so it doesn't appear that the issue will keep him out for much longer.
