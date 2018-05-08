Tigers' Leonys Martin: Battling swollen knee
Martin is out of Tuesday's lineup due to a swollen left knee, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martin is going to receive an MRI on his knee, and the results should shed light on the severity of the injury. Should Martin have to miss time, expect JaCoby Jones to see additional opportunities in Detroit's outfield.
