Martin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Martin batted seventh in this one for just the second time all season. The 30-year-old outfielder has found himself lower in the order recently, as his other appearance in the No. 7 hole came on June 1 and he's also hit sixth twice since the calendar flipped. It seems manager Ron Gardenhire is trying some new things atop the lineup, which could ultimately cut into Martin's at-bats as well as his opportunity to score runs, though he could perhaps see an uptick in RBI.