Tigers' Leonys Martin: Blasts home run Thursday
Martin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Martin batted seventh in this one for just the second time all season. The 30-year-old outfielder has found himself lower in the order recently, as his other appearance in the No. 7 hole came on June 1 and he's also hit sixth twice since the calendar flipped. It seems manager Ron Gardenhire is trying some new things atop the lineup, which could ultimately cut into Martin's at-bats as well as his opportunity to score runs, though he could perhaps see an uptick in RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...