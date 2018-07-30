Martin went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Cleveland.

Martin finished the weekend series having gone 4-for-13, though he hasn't recorded an RBI since July 1, and his last home run dates back to June 10. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .251/.321/.409 with a .731 OPS through 78 games for the Tigers in 2018.

