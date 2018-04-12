Martin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Indians.

Martin had all of Detroit's hits against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco, which is the second time this week he's done that after collecting both of the team's two hits on Sunday. It's nice to see the veteran outfielder get going, but his value will be capped from the leadoff spot if the rest of the team doesn't produce around him.