Tigers' Leonys Martin: Collects three hits, goes deep Wednesday
Martin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Indians.
Martin had all of Detroit's hits against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco, which is the second time this week he's done that after collecting both of the team's two hits on Sunday. It's nice to see the veteran outfielder get going, but his value will be capped from the leadoff spot if the rest of the team doesn't produce around him.
More News
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Scores lone run Sunday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Struggling so far this season•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Sitting Sunday night•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Leading off Friday•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Should have green light on basepaths•
-
Tigers' Leonys Martin: Playing well this spring•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...