Tigers' Leonys Martin: Collects three hits Thursday
Martin went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Royals.
Martin was held out of the starting lineup Sunday and Monday with hamstring tightness, but he's looked just fine since returning, posting two multiple-hit games in three starts. The 30-year-old outfielder is now hitting a solid .284, and he's been a catalyst atop the Detroit order all season.
