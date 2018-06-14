Tigers' Leonys Martin: Collects two hits Wednesday
Martin went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
Martin has been a steady leadoff man for the Tigers all season, as he's now batting .263 with an .802 OPS. The veteran outfielder isn't an elite fantasy option, but with nine home runs and five steals along with the regular playing time atop the Detroit lineup, he's turned into a steady contributor in most formats.
